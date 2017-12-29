There is a lot for the AIM and WERA producers, members, and volunteers to be proud of and a lot to look forward to in the coming year. But I also want to take a moment of your time to talk about some of the challenges that face us and some of the things that we are planning to try to meet those challenges.
A good crowd assembled on the evening of November 17 for a screening of "Anacostia Delta," a film celebrating DC’s legendary guitarists Danny Gatton and Roy Buchanan and the many musicians who were inspired by and played with them—including two familiar faces around AIM, Billy Hancock and Dave Chappelle.
We passed the cookie tray and munched spicy caramel corn as the hard reality sank in: This takes
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 1:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 4:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 4:30pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 5:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 5:12pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 5:36pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 5:48pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 6:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 6:30pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 7:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 7:30pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 8:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 8:30pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 9:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 10:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 11:00pm
Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 11:55pm